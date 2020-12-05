Delhi

CBI arrests BJP councillor in Delhi

The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested Manoj Mehlawat, a BJP councillor from Vasant Kunj in south Delhi, in an alleged ₹10 lakh graft case. The party has suspended him from its primary membership.

It is alleged that Mr. Mehlawat had demanded bribe from a person in connection with the construction of a house in the area.

Acting on the complaint, the agency laid a trap and arrested the accused. Subsequently, searches were carried out.

The councillor was produced before a special court that sent him to judicial custody on Friday.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 5, 2020 12:32:04 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/cbi-arrests-bjp-councillor-in-delhi/article33253863.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY