CBI arrests BJP councillor in Delhi

The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested Manoj Mehlawat, a BJP councillor from Vasant Kunj in south Delhi, in an alleged ₹10 lakh graft case. The party has suspended him from its primary membership.

It is alleged that Mr. Mehlawat had demanded bribe from a person in connection with the construction of a house in the area.

Acting on the complaint, the agency laid a trap and arrested the accused. Subsequently, searches were carried out.

The councillor was produced before a special court that sent him to judicial custody on Friday.