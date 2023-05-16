ADVERTISEMENT

CBI arrests another accused in Delhi excise policy case

May 16, 2023 06:10 am | Updated 05:40 am IST - NEW DELHI:

The agency has alleged that Arvind Kumar Singh was instrumental in the routing of ₹17 crore through “hawala” channel

The Hindu Bureau

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) logo at CBI HQ, in New Delhi, Thursday, June 20, 2019. CBI arrested Arvind Kumar Singh, production controller and commercial head of India Ahead News channel, in connection with the Delhi excise policy case, said an agency official on Monday.  | Photo Credit: PTI

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested Arvind Kumar Singh, production controller and commercial head of India Ahead News channel, in connection with the Delhi excise policy case, said an agency official on Monday.

The agency has alleged that Mr. Singh was instrumental in the routing of ₹17 crore through the “hawala” channel. He was allegedly linked to the ‘South Group’ which was extended favours by modifying the excise policy.

Last month, the agency had filed a supplementary chargesheet against former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, businessman Amandeep Singh Dhall, chartered accountant Butchibabu Gorantla and one Arjun Pandey, in the same case that was registered on August 17, 2022.

It was alleged that the then Aam Aadmi Party communication and media in-charge Vijay Nair, on behalf of the party leaders, had received ₹100 crore as “kickbacks” in advance from the “South Group” whose prominent entities were YSRCP MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, his son Raghav Magunta, Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLC K. Kavitha and Aurobindo Pharma director P. Sarath Chandra Reddy.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Through their “proxies”, the group partners were allocated 65% stakes in the co-accused businessman Sameer Mahandru’s Indo Spirits for recovery of the kickback amount.

ED probe

The Enforcement Directorate, which is conducting a money laundering probe based on the CBI case, has alleged that a part of the funds was diverted via “hawala” channels for the AAP’s poll campaign in the 2022 Goa Assembly election. Cash payments to the tune of ₹70 lakh were made to the volunteers who were part of the survey teams.

The now-scrapped excise policy had extended an extraordinarily 12% profit margin for wholesalers and almost 185% profit margin for the retailers.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US