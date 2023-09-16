‘Caught on camera’, man in west Delhi booked for sexual assault of dogs

September 16, 2023 01:34 am | Updated 01:35 am IST - New Delhi

A man has been booked for sexually assaulting stray dogs in west Delhi, based on a complaint that was filed following a video which purportedly caught the accused in the act, the police said on Monday.

Following the complaint received at the Rajouri Garden police station, an FIR was registered on Thursday under Section 377 (unnatural offence) of the Indian Penal Code as well as Section 11 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960.

The complaint, filed by a volunteer of the animal rights organisation People for Animals (PFA), stated that the incident took place on the morning of September 6 in Subhash Nagar.

“A neighbour of the accused recorded a video while he was committing the offence.

The video was then forwarded to our founder, who instructed us to file the complaint,” the volunteer told The Hindu.

The purported video also went viral on X (formerly Twitter).

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Vichitra Veer said, “After the video was produced as evidence, we filed a case. We will check its authenticity and verify the facts in our probe. Further action would be taken based on the investigation of the case.”

‘Dispute with residents’

Another senior officer said, “There is a possibility that it is an old video. The face of the accused is also not visible. There is also an ongoing dispute between the accused and his neighbours. So, we will verify all the facts before making any arrest.”

According to the DCP, some residents of the locality had in the past made complaints about the accused abusing stray dogs.

“The residents have been complaining for a while, but there was no witness or evidence,” he added.

The neighbour who shared the video with the PFA told The Hindu that the accused has been repeatedly abusing stray animals in the area since 2019.

“He lures dogs with biscuits and takes them to his factory. Most of the residents are aware of his acts, but his family fights with anybody who raises objections. I had filed a police complaint against him in 2019 after some of us caught him red-handed, but no action was taken,” said the man, requesting anonymity.

He also alleged that in July, the accused and his family had assaulted him during an argument.

The PFA volunteer said, “So far, we know about the abuse of only one dog. He used to lure it by using chicken as bait. The police have not helped conduct a medical examination of the dog or attempted to rescue it.”

“We believe that the dog has been subjected and conditioned to the abuse for the past few years by the accused,” she added.