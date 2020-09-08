Cat that went missing from aircraft at Delhi airport reunited with owner

NEW DELHI

08 September 2020 23:19 IST

Eight-month-old kitten managed to break out of pet carrier

A pet cat ‘Nala’, which was lost during transit at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, was found on Tuesday after a four-day search operation.

The owner of the cat, Aastha Shah, was a passenger on board an Air India flight from Bengaluru to Delhi and had checked in her two pet cats that were being carried in pet carriers. The eight-month-old cat somehow managed to escape from the pet carrier in the cargo compartment of the aircraft and slipped out, sending airport officials on a search of the entire expanse of airport.

Wildlife SOS, an NGO that was called in by the airport authorities to help find the cat, said that the passenger was inconsolable on learning about the loss of her pet cat and cancelled her onward travel to Ahmedabad and stayed back in Delhi.

Advertising

Advertising

“We placed food bait at several locations across the airport to lure the missing cat. After four days of search, she was found hiding in a cargo hold area. It took several hours to ease out the terrified and hungry cat from its hiding place before being reunited with her owner,” a spokesperson from the NGO said.

After being united with her cat, Ms. Shah said: “House cats struggle to survive on their own for long and the thought of my cat lost in the busy Delhi airport had me in tears. I’m extremely grateful to Wildlife SOS for returning my beloved Nala to me.”

She added that the past few days have been extremely stressful and thanked the animal community, airline staff and airport authorities for going the extra mile to find her cat.