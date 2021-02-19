Caste-based question in DSSSB exam: FIR ordered

New Delhi

19 February 2021 00:43 IST

File monthly report in the case: court

A Delhi court has directed the authority concerned to register an FIR under the provisions of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, in a case of caste-based question being allegedly asked in the primary teachers’ recruitment exam by the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB).

Additional Sessions Judge Ravinder Bedi said prima facie, the alleged words in questions papers of 2018 and 2019 disclosed commission of various cognisable offences committed by the DSSSB.

The court directed the officer empowered under the Act to conduct an investigation in the case and file a monthly report before the court.

“I observe that the question with caste abusive words was set up in paper by paper setter not only once i.e. on October 13, 2018, but again the very next vear i.e. in paper dated August 18, 2019.

“Prima facie, the alleged words in questions papers of 2018 and 2019, as pointed out by complainant, disclose commission of various cognisable offences committed by the respondent/DSSSB and an investigation is required into these,” the judge said in his order passed on February 17.

The court’s directions came while allowing an application filed by advocate Satya Prakash Gautam, seeking action against the DSSSB Chairman and the erring officials of the examination committee under the Act.

The application claimed that a caste-based question was asked in the exam conducted on October 13, 2018, by the DSSSB.

The judge said that his attention has been drawn to the detailed report by the IO, filed in September 2019.