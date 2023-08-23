‘Cash for ticket’ case: Speaker to decide on AAP MLA’s prosecution 

August 23, 2023 01:21 am | Updated 01:21 am IST - New Delhi

Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has referred to the Delhi Assembly Speaker a request from the Vigilance Department for the prosecution sanction against AAP MLA Akhilesh Pati Tripathi in a corruption case, Raj Niwas officials said.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Speaker Ram Niwas Goel did not respond to requests for a comment.

The MLA had allegedly demanded ₹90 lakh from a woman in exchange for the party’s ticket in last year’s civic elections.

A man named Gopal Khari, who said he was seeking AAP’s candidature from Kamla Nagar Ward No. 69 for his wife Shobha Khari, had complained to the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) about Mr. Tripathi and Wazirpur MLA Rajesh Gupta demanding ₹90 lakh in exchange for the ticket.

The ACB had arrested three persons in November last year for allegedly accepting money from Mr. Khari.

The three were identified as Om Singh, the brother-in-law of Mr. Tripathi; Shiv Shankar Pandey, Mr. Tripathi’s PA; and a man named Prince Raghuvanshi.

An L-G House official said the ACB has a “strong case” against Mr. Tripathi.

“The Department of Vigilance has found that facts/evidences — both human as well as technical — strongly indicate serious complicity of the MLA and other persons in this bribery case,” an official said.

The official said the CCTV footage of the Wazirpur MLA’s house showed the complainant leaving the place.

“It also indicates the arrival of Akhilesh Pati Tripathi at the residence of the Wazirpur MLA and his stay there for a while,” the official also said.