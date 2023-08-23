HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Cash for ticket’ case: Speaker to decide on AAP MLA’s prosecution 

August 23, 2023 01:21 am | Updated 01:21 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
AAP MLA Akhilesh Pati Tripathi has been accused of demanding ₹90 lakh from a woman in exchange for the party’s ticket in last year’s civic elections.

AAP MLA Akhilesh Pati Tripathi has been accused of demanding ₹90 lakh from a woman in exchange for the party’s ticket in last year’s civic elections. | Photo Credit: File Photo

Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has referred to the Delhi Assembly Speaker a request from the Vigilance Department for the prosecution sanction against AAP MLA Akhilesh Pati Tripathi in a corruption case, Raj Niwas officials said.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Speaker Ram Niwas Goel did not respond to requests for a comment.

The MLA had allegedly demanded ₹90 lakh from a woman in exchange for the party’s ticket in last year’s civic elections.

A man named Gopal Khari, who said he was seeking AAP’s candidature from Kamla Nagar Ward No. 69 for his wife Shobha Khari, had complained to the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) about Mr. Tripathi and Wazirpur MLA Rajesh Gupta demanding ₹90 lakh in exchange for the ticket.

The ACB had arrested three persons in November last year for allegedly accepting money from Mr. Khari.

The three were identified as Om Singh, the brother-in-law of Mr. Tripathi; Shiv Shankar Pandey, Mr. Tripathi’s PA; and a man named Prince Raghuvanshi.

An L-G House official said the ACB has a “strong case” against Mr. Tripathi.

“The Department of Vigilance has found that facts/evidences — both human as well as technical — strongly indicate serious complicity of the MLA and other persons in this bribery case,” an official said.

The official said the CCTV footage of the Wazirpur MLA’s house showed the complainant leaving the place.

“It also indicates the arrival of Akhilesh Pati Tripathi at the residence of the Wazirpur MLA and his stay there for a while,” the official also said.

Related Topics

Delhi / state politics

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.