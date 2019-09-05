Cases of vector-borne diseases down in NDMC areas: official

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Wednesday said that cases of vector-borne diseases this year have reduced in areas under its jurisdiction, compared to the last two years.

“With sustained efforts being made by the Health Department of the NDMC in respect to prevention and control of dengue and other vector-borne diseases, the number of cases have decreased considerably in comparison to the last two years,” said NDMC Secretary Rashmi Singh.

The Secretary said that there are only three cases of dengue registered till August 31 this year, which is less than 61 in the same period in 2017 and nine in 2018.

So far this year, the number of malaria cases is 24, compared to 41 in the same period in 2017 and 31 in 2018.

Awareness campaigns

Outlining the details of the efforts undertaken by the Health Department of the civic body, the Secretary said that in order to sensitise the inhabitants of New Delhi area, sustained awareness campaigns had been launched in schools, colleges, markets, residential complexes, hospitals, private and government buildings and public areas as well.

The NDMC also said that during 2017, the numbers of challans issued till August 31 were 291, while this year only 74 challans have been issued in the same period. “The decrease in the number of challans issued to people at whose houses and buildings mosquito larve is found, is a good sign, as it shows that there is more awareness among the people,” an NDMC official said.