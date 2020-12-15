Cases of COVID-triggered fungal infection surface

New Delhi

15 December 2020 00:27 IST

4 out of 10 people with the disease have died: city hospital

Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi on Monday said that at least 10 patients have come to the hospital in the last 15 days with COVID-triggered Mucormycosis, a “lethal” invasive fungal infection.

The hospital said four of the 10 patients have died while five patients lost their eyesight. Jaws and cheeks of the patients were affected.

“Mucormycosis or Black Fungus can be a cause of disease and death in transplant patients, and immunodeficient individuals. However, rapid increase in cases seen in recovering COVID patients is causing grave concern,” the hospital said in a statement.

Manish Munjal, senior ENT surgeon of the hospital, said: “The frequency with which we are witnessing occurrence of COVID-triggered Mucormycosis with high morbidity and mortality has never been seen before and is shocking and alarming.”

“Symptoms of the disease include dry nose obstruction, swelling in the eye or cheeks, black dry crust in nose. Also, you cannot feel your nose and your cheeks are numb,” said Dr. Munjal.

He added there is no need to panic as Mucormycosis is not contagious and the fungus targets immuno compromised people.

“Once you get treated for COVID, you are immunosuppressed. Eat immunity-boosting food. Also, do not get exposed to polluted air and stay away from contaminated and damp surfaces. The fungus grows in such damp surfaces with black molds,” Dr. Munjal said.

The hospital said that a 32-year-old man, after recovering from COVID-19, developed an obstruction in his left nostril. Over the next two days, his eye swelled up.

“He did not respond to antibiotics or painkillers and started rapidly losing vision on the affected side. The left side of his face became numb and he was brought to the emergency ward in a partially disoriented state,” read the statement.

Tests revealed the presence of Mucormycosis.

He was operated upon and then put on critical support for over two weeks. He will be discharged soon but in a “disfigured state”, the hospital said.