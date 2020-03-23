Cases against 4 gym owners for flouting govt. order

Delhi Police on Sunday registered cases against four gym owners in west Delhi and arrested two of them for violating the Delhi government order issued in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak.
Two gym onwers — Kanhaiya Lal and Vishal — both residents of Madipur in Punjabi Bagh have been arrested and action against the rest is being taken, the police said.
Four FIRs have been registered against the owners for operating gyms in Punjabi Bagh, Moti Nagar and Kirti Nagar despite government orders, police said. The FIRs have been registered with a view to deter the violation of orders promulgated by the government for the purpose of prevention and control of Coronavirus disease in Delhi, said DCP (West) Deepak Purohit.
According to the government order, operation of gyms and spas have to be suspended till March 31.
