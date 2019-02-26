Case registered on ECI’s plaint on fake news

The Delhi police have registered a case in connection with fake news regarding online voting of NRIs being circulated online. The Election Commission of India (ECI) has submitted a complaint on Friday.

The police said that a case under Sections 505 (1) (b) (with intent to cause fear/alarm to public), 463 (forgery), 471 (using as genuine a forged document) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 3 of the State Emblem of India (Prohibition of Improper Use) Act, 2005 has been registered. The case will be investigated by the Cyber Cell of the Delhi Police.

On Friday, the ECI had given a written complaint stating that a WhatsApp message is doing the rounds and it reads: “Those who hold Indian passport can now vote online for 2019 elections. Please register yourself... There is a link... Enroll as NRI voter”. In the complaint, the ECI wrote that the message regarding online voting by NRIs is fake.

Confusing public

“This fake news contains logo of the ECI. The publication of such fake news is causing severe confusion to the public, thereby creating public nuisance and mischief,” the complaint read.

Earlier this month, a youth from Ranchi was arrested for allegedly sharing a fake schedule of General Elections on his website.