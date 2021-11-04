Case registered in multilevel parking collapse at Green Park

New Delhi

04 November 2021 01:23 IST

AAP alleges corruption in construction, demands probe; inquiry revealed technical malfunction, says SDMC official

A day after part of an automated multilevel parking facility at Green Park collapsed, damaging a few cars, Delhi Police on Wednesday took suo motu cognisance of the incident and registered a case at Hauz Khas police station. No injuries were reported and the parking area was subsequently closed.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) alleged corruption in the construction of the facility, which was built by the BJP-ruled South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), and sought a probe into the matter.

“Yesterday (on Tuesday), the automated stack parking unit at Green Park, which was set up by the SDMC with great enthusiasm, completely collapsed. And it’s important to note that this was such a renowned parking system that it was inaugurated twice, on two different occasions, by two Union Ministers,” AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said.

He further alleged that the 17-storey parking facility was built without a safety audit.

‘Links with BJP’

AAP leader Atishi said the facility built by the corporation collapsed within a year and it was a clear proof of corruption by the BJP. “It’s necessary to investigate which contractor and officer were given the responsibility of the construction. Their links with BJP leaders should also be looked into,” she said.

SDMC standing committee chairman B.K. Oberoi, however, said investigation revealed that the electrically operated floor plates (which are used to shift cars) had “collapsed due to a technical malfunction”.

“There were no irregularities in the construction and no portion of the building has collapsed. There was no major damage reported. The electrically operated floor plates got dismantled and fell inside the facility. The parking system had indicated an error on multiple occasions and the supervisor should have checked it,” Mr. Oberoi said, adding that the incident occurred in tower 3.

Mr. Oberoi said the parking unit was maintained by a private contractor, and those responsible for the “error” would “pay a penalty”.

AAP MLA Somnath Bharti said the “BJP has a PhD in corruption” and “it is shocking that within a year, the parking facility costing over ₹18 crore has collapsed”.

“An independent SIT under the Supreme Court should conduct a thorough investigation into this scam. We also demand that a safety audit of the structure along with a cost and utility audit be conducted so that this misappropriation of taxpayers’ money by the BJP can properly be probed. The culprits must be duly punished,” he said.

BJP hits back

Responding to the allegations, BJP said AAP is trying to malign the image of the civic bodies.

“The car parking is very much operational. It only faced a mechanical breakdown, which was rectified in less than a half day,” Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said.

“AAP leaders should have checked the facts before levelling false allegations. Now, they should come forward to apologise to the SDMC,” he added.

Inaugurated in November last year, the parking facility, which has been built on 878 square metres, can accommodate 136 cars.