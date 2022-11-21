Case registered in Delhi for killing street dog

November 21, 2022 12:25 am | Updated 12:25 am IST - NEW DELHI:

The Hindu Bureau

An FIR was registered against unknown people after Delhi Police received a complaint about a group of persons in south-east Delhi’s New Friends Colony bludgeoning a dog to death.

The police said that a New Friends Colony resident alleged that a street dog was beaten inside Don Bosco Institute of Technology in the area. The complainant also shared a video footage of the incident.

“From the contents of the video, a commission of cognisable offence under IPC Sections pertaining to killing or maiming an animal and under sections of Prevention of Cruelty to Animal Act has been prima facie found and a case has been lodged at New Friends Colony police station,” DCP (South) Esha Pandey said. No arrests have been made so far, police said.

Taking to Twitter, Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal condemned the incident and asked Delhi Police to take action against the accused and bring in a stronger law to protect animals.

The FIR in the case read that the accused were hitting the dog inside the college campus using hockey sticks in the presence of at least 25 persons.

A video of the incident showed the group of boys carrying hockey sticks and dragging the dog around the ground of the campus.

