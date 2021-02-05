Case registered against two south Delhi NGOs

The police registered a case under Juvenile Justice Act on NCPCR report against some alleged violations in two NGOs in south Delhi, said officials on Thursday.

A case under Sections 75 and 83(2) of the Juvenile Justice Act along with 188 of IPC were registered on Tuesday at Mehrauli police station on the complaint of Registrar, NCPCR against alleged violations in Umeed Aman Ghar and Khushi Rainbow Home in south Delhi established by Centre for Equity Studies (CSE).

The CSE is being run by trustee Member Harsh Mander. The case has been registered on the basis of an inspection by teams of NCPCR in October 2020 in these homes, police said, adding that investigation is in progress.