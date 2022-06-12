Case registered against Jama Masjid protesters

Some demonstrators identified, team working to tracking the rest, say police

Some demonstrators identified, team working to tracking the rest, say police

A case has been registered in connection with the protest staged outside the Jama Masjid after Friday prayers, the Delhi police said on Saturday.

Over 300 people had gathered on the steps of Jama Masjid, demanding the arrest of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled Delhi BJP leader Naveen Kumar Jindal over their controversial remarks against Prophet Muhammad.

DCP (Central) Shweta Chauhan said the protesters have been booked under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code.

The police have identified some of the protesters, while a team is working to identify the rest, the DCP said, adding that ICCTV footage from the area has been acquired. More sections will be added to the FIR based on the investigation, which is under way, said the officer.

The Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid, Syed Ahmed Bukhari, had distanced himself from the protest on Friday. “We weren’t aware of who the protesters were,” he had said, demanding action against them.

‘No permission taken’

The protesters had gathered at the steps of gate number one of the mosque. They were carrying placards and raising slogans against Ms. Sharma and Mr. Kumar. The crowd was dispersed after 15-20 minutes, the DCP said, adding that the protest was staged on the street without any permission.

Mirajuddin Ali, 43, a worker at Jama Masjid, called it a peaceful protest. He said the protesters gathered after the 1 p.m. prayer and stood on the stairs demanding action against the two politicians.

Shairaz Khan, 30, a shopkeeper outside the mosque, questioned the two leaders for making the objectionable statements. “It is not about criticising practices or people anymore. Now those in positions of power are spreading hate because nobody is questioning them. Sharma and Jindal should be arrested,” he said.

“People are being attacked for the religion they belong to. These attacks, both online and offline, are evident, we’re just not talking about it,” Mr. Shairaz added.

While calling for harmony among communities, Saleem Khan, 35, another shopkeeper, said there are various problems the country is dealing with right now, “Nobody is talking about unemployment, rising prices, poverty and health issues faced by people. We are only talking about issues that fuel hatred among communities, We’re forgetting the central idea of calling the country Hindustan,” he said.

Mr. Saleem said the government needs to keep a check on controversial statements made by its spokespersons. “If it creates tensions, the person who makes the comment should be held accountable for it.”

A similar protest was held at Jamia Millia Islamia on Friday where 150-200 students assembled on the campus at 2 p.m. The students carried placards calling for Ms. Sharma’s arrest. A student present at the protest, Aqeel Ahmad 21, said communal hatred is being normalised. “By dragging religion into almost everything, many like Sharma and Kumar are hurting sentiments of the people and creating an environment of hate.”