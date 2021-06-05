Case registered after rapper goes missing

NEW DELHI

05 June 2021 23:33 IST

The police have lodged a kidnapping case following the disappearance of a 22-year-old Delhi-based rapper after he posted a message on Instagram, the police said on Saturday.

The rapper was being criticised online after an old video of him went viral on social media wherein he was heard passing remarks on Hindu religious texts.

On May 2, he made a post on Instagram suggesting that he was going to end his life.

His mother, a resident of Vasant Kunj, approached Mehrauli police station and said her son, a resident of Saidulajab, had gone missing on May 2. She added that he had posted a message on Instagram stating he is going to end his life.

“A missing report was lodged and efforts to trace the missing boy were made, but he could not be traced so far. Hence, an FIR on charges of kidnapping has been registered and investigation is being done on priority,” said DCP (South) Atul Thakur.