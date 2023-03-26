Case lodged at IGI police station over ‘threat’ to G-20 venue

March 26, 2023 05:12 am | Updated 03:56 am IST - New Delhi

A case has been registered against unidentified people for allegedly recording and circulating an audio message threatening to remove the Indian flag from Pragati Maidan, the venue for the G-20 meet scheduled for September.

DCP (IGI Airport) Devesh Kumar Mahla said the case was registered following a complaint by a man who received the pre-recorded voice message when he arrived at the Indira Gandhi International Airport.

According to the police, some people are heard talking about taking over the G-20 venue and removing the Indian flag in the message.

ADVERTISEMENT

An FIR under IPC Sections 153 (provocation with intent to cause riot), 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion) and 505 (statements conducive to public mischief) has been lodged at IGI Airport police station.

Sources said the people in the message also spoke about absconding ‘Waris Punjab De’ chief Amritpal Singh.

A lookout circular and a non-bailable warrant has been issued against Singh and efforts are on to trace him.

ADVERTISEMENT