Case lodged against Hindu Sena members

Hours after Hindu Sena members allegedly put up posters outside the Congress headquarters at 24 Akbar Road, the Delhi police lodged a case in connection with the incident, officers said on Sunday.

The posters that were pasted onto the walls outside the headquarters asked why the Congress was ‘silent’ on the alleged attack on Hindus.

“Why is the Gandhi family silent on the attacks on Hindus in the country?” Hindu Sena chief Vishnu Gupta said. Mr. Gupta confirmed that the organisation’s members had put up the posters outside the Congress party office.

DCP (New Delhi) Amrutha Guguloth said an FIR has been lodged against unidentified persons and further probe is ongoing. The posters have been removed, the DCP said.