Case filed over ‘unsavoury’ remarks against women

DCW demands action against culprits

The Delhi Police Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations Unit (IFSO) has lodged a case against unknown persons for making obscene remarks against women belonging to the Muslim community during a Clubhouse conversation, officers said on Tuesday.

The chatroom on the application hosted around 20 participants who were allegedly heard discussing “why Muslim girls are more beautiful than Hindu girls”.

Police took suo-moto cognisance of the matter. The FIR has been lodged under IPC sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of caste, religion etc.), 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and 354A (sexual harrasment).

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) had earlier issued a notice to DCP (IFSO) K.P.S Malhotra to take an action in this regard.

Obscene remarks

“In the conversation, participants can be clearly heard making obscene, vulgar and defamatory remarks over women and girls especially from the Muslim community,” DCW Chief Swati Maliwal said in the notice.

She has asked the police for an action taken report and details of accused, if arrested.