Case filed for erecting tent in MCD park

Delhi Police has registered an FIR against several people for erecting a tent at a Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) park in Malviya Nagar to stage protest against the CAA, the police said on Friday.

Police said that they got information on January 29 that a group of people had gathered at an MCD park and erecting tent to stage protest. A team from Malviya Nagar police station reached the location and tried to convince people not to encroach any public space. But they got into a scuffle with policemen and tore the uniform of one of the Sub-Inspectors.

DCP (South) Atul Thakur said that they have registered a case under IPC Section of obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions. They are in process of identifying the accused.