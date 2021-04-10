Case filed against restobar in CP for operating after 10 p.m.

Case registered under Indian Penal Code and Epidemic Diseases Act

A case has been registered against a restobar in Connaught Place for allegedly violating COVID-19 guidelines, the Delhi police said on Friday.

DCP (New Delhi) Eish Singhal said that a case under Sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (whoever unlawfully or negligently does any act which is likely to spread the infection of any disease dangerous to life ), 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the IPC and Section 3 of Epidemic Diseases Act has been registered.

A senior police officer said that on April 4, Head Constable Pawan and Constable Rakesh were on patrolling duty at Connaught Place Inner Circle at about 10 p.m. When they reached a property on the second floor of My Bar Headquarter, they found that the bar restaurant was still running. “When they went inside, they noticed that a large number of customers were also present inside the bar and while some were eating, some were waiting for food. Other customers were standing at the cash counter. Most of the people were without mask and were not maintaining social distancing,” the officer said.

The police said that the manager of the restrobar, Rashid Khan, who was present inside, said that the owner was not present at the restaurant at that time. “Thus, the owner of the restaurant committed an offence following which a case was filed and an investigation taken up,” the officer said.

The owner and manager were unavailable for comments.