Delhi

Case filed against one for molesting woman in metro

The woman shared details of incident on Twitter and posted his picture

The Delhi police have registered a case after a woman was allegedly molested inside a metro train on Wednesday night.

The woman shared the details of the incident on Twitter. In a series of tweets, she alleged that a man flashed his private parts to her inside a metro train coach.

“I was sitting on the 2-seater at the end of 7th coach returning to Gurgaon on yellowline, & this man was standing facing me for quite sometime. I don’t know when he turned to bring his right profile to face me. I just saw his penis outside of his pant directed at me,” the woman said in her tweet.

The woman also posted a photo of the man who was standing near the door.

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation officials replied to the woman’s tweet and said that they were looking into the matter and advised that passengers must immediately report such cases to the DMRC or on the CISF helpline or contact metro staff.

On Thursday, the police said that a case was registered on the complaint of the woman under IPC Sections 509, 354 A and 294.

The matter is being investigated, the police also said.

