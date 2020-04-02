Case filed against gurdwara

The Delhi Police has registered a case against Majnu Ka Tilla gurdwara, where over 200 people were stranded during the nationwide lockdown amid the COVID-19 outbreak, officials said on Thursday.

A total of 225 people, who wanted to travel to Punjab, were residing in the gurdwara. Most of them were Punjab-based labourers employed at various places in Delhi-NCR.

The case was registered under IPC Sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and Sec.270, a senior police officer said.