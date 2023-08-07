Case filed against Bajrang Dal leader after video of call to boycott Muslim traders goes viral in Hisar

August 07, 2023 11:29 pm | Updated 11:29 pm IST - Gurugram

A case has been registered against a Bajrang Dal leader in Hansi, Hisar, after a video of a mob shouting slogans and asking Muslim vendors to leave the town went viral.

In the video, the crowd can be heard shouting anti-Muslim slogans even as policemen are seen walking alongside.

The Superintendent of Police, Hansi, Maqsood Ahmed, said a case against Krishna Gurjar, belonging to Bajrang Dal and others was registered under Sections 147, 149, 153, 505 (2), and 506 of the Indian Penal Code. No arrests have been made yet, he added.

Reacting to this development spokesperson of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Vinod Bansal, said that Bajrang Dal has not given any call for such a boycott. However, he was not aware if any local level outfit had done such a thing, he added.

In the video, the mob is seen walking in the area where Rahul Jain, a trader, has his shop.

He told The Hindu, “In our locality, there are no Muslim shopkeepers and traders. I don’t know why those slogans were raised.”

Mr. Jain, who kept himself away from the mob and continued working, said, “At a time when communal tension has gripped Haryana, one should be talking about peace, and not incite further violence.”

In Rewari district, around 85 kilometre from Gurugram, a letter signed by Bhavna Yadav, sarpanch of Jainabad panchayat, was circulated informing the local police that it has been decided to not allow “Muslims or miscreants” to conduct any business activity or hawking in their area.

Rajveer Singh, Ms. Yadav’s father-in-law told The Hindu that the move was temporary and was aimed at “containing the law and order” in the area.

When asked what disturbance has been caused by Muslim hawkers, he didn’t respond.

“It’s not a permanent ban, they are allowed to reopen their shop after a week, while no Muslim families live in this village, hawkers come to sell their produce, we’ve just restricted their movement for the time being,” Mr. Singh said.

A delegation comprising CPI MP Binoy Viswam, AITUC general secretary Amarjit Kaur, CPI MP P. Sandosh Kumar and CPI Haryana secretary Dariyao Singh Kashyap visited the violence-hit areas of Haryana and said they are seeing “alarming levels of polarisation and hatred”.

They said, “The content of the letter submitted to Rewari police is shocking. While asking the local police authorities to not allow Muslims or miscreants to do any hawking in the panchayat area, it also equates them to burglars and cattle-thieves.”