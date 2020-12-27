Delhi

Case filed against advocate Pracha

Two days after conducting search of his premises, Delhi Police has registered a case against advocate Mehmood Pracha in south-east Delhi’s Hazarat Nizamuddin police station on charges of obstructing public servant from performing his duty.

A senior police officer said that a case under IPC Sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 34 (common intension) has been registered against the advocate.

On Thursday, Delhi Police Special Cell had searched the premises of two members of the Bar, including Mr. Pracha and Javed Ali, in a case regarding alleged use of forged documents in judicial records related to a north-east Delhi riots case.

