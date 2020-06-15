Case filed after stones found at Dwarka mosque

The Delhi Police registered a case after stones were found inside a mosque in Dwarka Sector-11 in the early hours of Monday.

A senior police officer said that a call was received around 1.30 a.m. regarding stones being found inside the mosque.

When police reached the spot, they were informed that the staff suspects that stones were thrown at the mosque. “No window was broken. Two stones were found inside the mosque,” the officer said.

Based on the complaint, the police registered a case under Section 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) of the Indian Penal Code. “We are obtaining and scanning CCTV footage to ascertain the sequence of events,” the officer said.

Stones were hurled at the mosque in February as well, the police confirmed, adding that a case was registered at that time too.