Case filed after cartridge found near Gurugram mosque

A case has been registered by the Gurugram police under the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act after an empty cartridge was found near Jama Masjid at Dhankot village here on Sunday. A hole was spotted in the building. Some locals claimed they had heard sounds of “firecrackers” near the mosque late last night.

No eyewitnesses

Gurugram police spokesperson Subhash Boken said there were no eyewitnesses in the incident, but the case was registered after an empty cartridge was found at the spot. He said that forensics team was sent to the spot for examination.

Kherki Majra mosque Imam, Shahid, in his complaint to the police said that some locals gathered outside the Dhankot mosque in the morning and told him that they had heard the sound of “firecrackers” at night.

He said that he searched around the mosque with the locals to find an empty cartridge and also spotted a hole in the building.

He then reported the matter to the police. He said that it was the act of miscreants.

Khalid Hussain, the Imam of the Dhankot Jama Masjid, was away for personal work and Shahid was taking care of the shrine in his absence.

A case has been registered under Section 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter) of the Indian Penal Code and under Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act at Rajindra Park police station.