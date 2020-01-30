Case filed after armed man threatens protesters

A day after a man entered the protest area at Shaheen Bagh and threatened anti-CAA agitators, police have registered a case in this connection, officials said on Wednesday. A video clip of the alleged incident which went viral on social media shows a gun-wielding man being overpowered by the protesters on Tuesday.

The man has been identified as Mohammad Luqman (50), a building contractor and a resident of Shaheen Bagh, they said.

Taking cognisance of the incident, a case was registered under Section 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of other) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code and Arms Act, the police said.

DCP (South East), Chinmoy Biswal said “After this incident came to light, we registered a case and are investigating it on the basis of facts.”

According to agitators, the man entered the protest area on Tuesday and threatened the anti-CAA agitators there. He climbed up the stage around 3 p.m. and asked people to end their agitation. He was, however, overpowered by other protesters and taken away from the site.

The police said, the man had gone to the protest site along with a group of people to request the protesters to re-open a section of the blocked road for traffic and that he was carrying a licensed pistol. However, an investigation is under way to ascertain facts and the exact sequence of events, they added.

The protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act at Shaheen Bagh, primarily led by women, has been going on for the last one month. The protests have also been criticised for blocking the road and causing inconvenience to motorists and schoolchildren.