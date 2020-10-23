Case againstfamily ofjournalist

The Delhi police have registered a case against the family members of freelance journalist Rajeev Sharma, who was arrested in an espionage case under the Official Secrets Act, for allegedly threatening and intimidating a witness in the case, said a senior police officer on Thursday.

The officer said that when Mr. Sharma’s flat in Pitampura was raided, a man from the locality was called as a witness.

“The witness filed a complaint at Rani Bagh police station. An FIR was registered and the case was transferred to Special Cell for further investigation,” added the officer.

Adish Aggarwala, who was representing Mr. Sharma, said that they provided the entire transcript of the conversation between the witness and family members and there was nothing threatening. The transcript and the clip of call recording have been submitted in the court.

A Delhi court on Tuesday had rejected the bail plea of Mr. Sharma.