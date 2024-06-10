Case against us false, fabricated: The Caravan journalist   

One of the three journalists working with The Caravan, who have been asked by the Delhi police to join an investigation against them in a four-year-old case, said the FIR was “false and fabricated” and that the police had not contacted him in the last four years.

Prabhjit Singh, 50, a reporter, had appeared before the police for questioning on June 7.

DCP (North East) Joy Tirkey did not respond to The Hindu’s queries about the progress of the case while another office said they have reached out to The Caravan to share all evidence they have pertaining to the case.

The case against Mr. Singh and his two colleagues – a 25-year-old woman journalist and 28-year-old Shahid Tantray – was registered at the Bhajanpura police station on August 11, 2020, on a complaint by a woman.

The woman alleged that she was sexually harassed by the journalists who also “attacked” her husband while indulging in “negative reporting” aimed at “promoting enmity between two groups on the ground of religion”.

The case was lodged under Sections 34 (common intention), 153A (promoting enmity among groups), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 354 (outraging woman’s modesty) of the IPC.

While denying the accusations, Mr. Singh said instead, it was his woman colleague who was sexually harassed and they were attacked by a mob.

He said they had submitted a complaint to the police on the day of the incident, which was converted into an FIR only on August 14, 2020, three days after the incident. “What caused the delay,” he asked.

On his questioning, Mr. Singh said, “The police did not contact me in the past four years. When I joined the interrogation, I was asked to confirm the sequence of events, which I denied.”

Mr. Singh said on spotting them, a mob had started abusing and threatening Mr. Tantray while asking him to produce his ID card.

“One of them, wearing a saffron kurta, claimed that he was a BJP general secretary. After Tantray showed his ID card, the mob became more violent,” he said, adding that they kicked Mr. Tantray repeatedly.

“Had I not been there, the mob led by that saffron kurta-clad man would have lynched Shahid for his Muslim identity,” he said stressing that they had gone to the area for a follow-up story on the allegations that a Muslim family in the area was being harassed.

‘Probing both plaints’

Meanwhile, a senior police officer said they are investigating both cases and all accused persons will be sent notices under Section 41 of the CrPC to join the investigation, following which they will file a chargesheet.

“Both cases depend on unknown and known persons. We’re tracking all persons,” he said.

Earlier, the DCP had told mediapersons that the delay in investigation took place as “despite efforts, the woman journalist did not join investigation.”

“Fresh efforts are being made to make her join the investigation as soon as possible,” he had said.

Commenting on it, The Caravan’s executive editor Hartosh Singh Bal said on Saturday, “The police made no attempts to investigate the assault case registered by our journalists when they were surrounded by a hostile mob in the area.”

“We have spoken to the female reporter and she said she has not been contacted by the police yet. All the complainants had shared their phone numbers, home address and other details with the police, but they have been contacted after four years. Why?” he asked.

‘Didn’t get FIR copy’

In a statement, The Caravan said they were not given a certified copy of the FIR against their staffers, citing its sensitive nature.

“We have learned that the FIR against our staffers was lodged less than an hour before our FIR on the same day in 2020. It is worth noting here that although our complaints were filed on the day of the incident itself, the police did not register our FIR until three days later, on 14 August 2020. The police have informed us that our FIR is being considered a counter FIR,” the statement read.

“These are shocking and worrying developments. The allegations in the FIR are absolutely false and fabricated. For four years, neither The Caravan nor the named journalists were ever informed of any such FIR,” the statement said.

“Put together, these details make clear that the naming of The Caravan’s journalists in a false and fabricated case is an attempt to muzzle their reporting. This is an outright attack on press freedom and a direct violation of the freedom of speech and expression,” it said.

The magazine said they have joined the investigation and intend to comply fully with the due process of law. “We will exercise our rights under the law to challenge these false accusations and have them dismissed,” the statement said.

PCI condemns police action

The Press Club of India (PCI) on Saturday condemned the investigation against the journalists and said, “Instead of holding the attackers to account, the Delhi police not only delayed the registration of the FIR but has taken forward an investigation against the journalists instead.”

“We condemn the biased and vindictive conduct of the Delhi Police. We call on the Delhi police to carry out its duty fairly and without bias to halt the FIR against the journalists and to properly investigate the FIR by the journalists. We also call on the Delhi High Court to monitor the investigations so that power is not misused to attack press freedom,” it said in a statement.

