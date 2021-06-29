Case against Twitter for ‘giving access to child porn’

NEW DELHI

29 June 2021 22:51 IST

FIR registered based on NCPCR plaint

Delhi Police has registered an FIR against Twitter for allegedly allowing access to child pornography on the microblogging platform following a complaint by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), officials said on Tuesday.

A case has been registered under relevant provisions of the IPC, Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and IT Act, they said. This comes days after the NCPCR, the country’s apex child rights body, asked Deputy Commissioner of Police (Cyber Cell) Anyesh Roy to explain why no action had been taken against Twitter as per its letter to Delhi Police dated May 29.

In its letter, NCPCR had asked Delhi Police to book Twitter on the basis of the findings of its recent inquiry in which it had found that child sexual abuse material (CSAM) was easily available on the platform.

The complaint was against Twitter Inc and Twitter Communication India Private Ltd., the police said. In its May 29 letter, NCPCR had said that it was found that “the toolkit for deep and dark web” was also available on Twitter.