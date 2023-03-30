Case against makers of TV show for derogatory words against community

March 30, 2023 03:03 am | Updated 03:03 am IST - New Delhi

Delhi Police on Wednesday said it has registered a case against the makers of ‘Pushpa Impossible’, a show on TV channel Sony SAB, for allegedly using derogatory words about a community.

The case was registered on Sunday, following an order of the Patiala House Court.

According to a police officer, a complaint under Section 156(3) of CrPC was filed by one Ravi Kumar regarding allegations of utterances against the SC/ST community in the show.

The complainant, according to the FIR, said that in the 33rd episode of the show, a character was seen using defamatory and derogatory words about a community due to which sentiments of the community have been hurt, a senior police officer said.

Based on the complaint, the Patiala House Court passed an order for the police to register a case within 24 hours of its receipt and file a compliance report within seven days in the court, the officer added.

The police said an FIR has been registered under Section 3(1)(u) of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against five people, adding that investigation is underway.