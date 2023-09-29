HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Case against five agents as British High Commission flags fraud bid

September 29, 2023 09:03 am | Updated 09:03 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

The police have lodged a case after the British High Commission lodged a complaint against five travel agents for submitting forged documents to secure UK visas for their customers.

The British High Commission that is located in Chanakyapuri said in a complaint to the police that the agents operated around Delhi and assist customers from states Haryana, Gujarat and Punjab.

The police said two of the agents submitted at least 164 visa applications, using eight different credit cards. Around 107 visa applications are known to contain counterfeit and forged supporting documents, the police said.

The police have registered the case under IPC Sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 420 (cheating), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471(using as genuine or forged document or electronic record).

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.