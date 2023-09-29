Case against five agents as British High Commission flags fraud bid

September 29, 2023 09:03 am | Updated 09:03 am IST - New Delhi

The police have lodged a case after the British High Commission lodged a complaint against five travel agents for submitting forged documents to secure UK visas for their customers.

The British High Commission that is located in Chanakyapuri said in a complaint to the police that the agents operated around Delhi and assist customers from states Haryana, Gujarat and Punjab.

The police said two of the agents submitted at least 164 visa applications, using eight different credit cards. Around 107 visa applications are known to contain counterfeit and forged supporting documents, the police said.

The police have registered the case under IPC Sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 420 (cheating), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471(using as genuine or forged document or electronic record).