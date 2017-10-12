Case against expelled CPI(M) leader referred to Delhi Police

The West Bengal Police on Wednesday referred to their Delhi counterpart a case registered against expelled Communist Party India (Marxist) leader Ritabrata Banerjee on a woman’s complaint that he had established physical relations with her on the pretext of marriage, a Delhi Police officer said.

The woman had filed a zero FIR in West Bengal and the matter was referred to the Delhi Police, he said, adding that her complaint is being examined.

Earlier in the day, the West Bengal Police served a notice on Mr. Banerjee following the complaint. The notice asked him to turn up before CID officers on Friday, Additional Director General of Police (CID), West Bengal, Rajesh Kumar had told PTI.

The woman had lodged a complaint at Balurghat police station in South Dinajpur district of West Bengal alleging that he had established physical relations with her at his New Delhi residence. Mr. Banerjee has claimed the allegations are false and that he has lodged a complaint in Kolkata, demanding action against the woman for “maligning” his image, a Kolkata Police officer said.