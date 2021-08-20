Case against candidate for illegal distribution of liquor in the Capital

NEW DELHI

20 August 2021 01:13 IST

The police have registered a case following a complaint alleging illegal distribution of liquor by a candidate, Paramjeet Singh Chandok, during the Delhi Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee elections.

The police said they got a PCR call at Naraina police station regarding illegal distribution of liquor at the Delhi Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee elections by Ward No. 13 candidate Paramjeet Singh Chandok of Shiromani Akali Dal party.

“Instantly a raid was conducted at the premises in Naraina Vihar and 35 bottles of whiskey were recovered from the possession of Harveen Singh Lamba [55],” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Urvija Goel.

The police said that another raid was conducted at the co-accomplice — C.S. Bhatia (63) — wherein two filled and 28 empty bottles of whiskey were recovered from his premise.

The police said Mr. Bhatia is senior V-P of SAD, Delhi. A case under Section 33/38/58 Delhi Excise Act has been registered and investigation is in process.