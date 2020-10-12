DelhiNew Delhi 12 October 2020 01:12 IST
Comments
Case against BJP member for abusing policeman
Updated: 12 October 2020 01:12 IST
A case has been registered against a BJP member for hurling “vulgur abuse” on an on-duty traffic policeman in central Delhi’s Karol Bagh, a senior police officer said on Sunday.
In a video, which has gone viral on social media, Yogender Chandolia, former North Delhi Mayor and BJP member, was seen abusing a traffic policeman. Mr. Chandolia was furious after his two-wheeler was towed away by the policeman. The drama continued for an hour.
More In Delhi
Read more...