Delhi

Case against BJP member for abusing policeman

A case has been registered against a BJP member for hurling “vulgur abuse” on an on-duty traffic policeman in central Delhi’s Karol Bagh, a senior police officer said on Sunday.

In a video, which has gone viral on social media, Yogender Chandolia, former North Delhi Mayor and BJP member, was seen abusing a traffic policeman. Mr. Chandolia was furious after his two-wheeler was towed away by the policeman. The drama continued for an hour.

