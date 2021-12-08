Case against advocate for forging bail order

New Delhi

08 December 2021 01:56 IST

An advocate forged a bail order issued by a Delhi court, the police said on Tuesday, adding that a case had been registered and investigation had been taken up.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Benita Mary Jaiker said that Magistrate Vivek Kumar Aggarwal informed Saket police station on December 2 that a forged bail order had been produced.

In the order, the court had said that bail bonds had been furnished on behalf of accused Karan Raj along with a photocopy of an order dated November 26 passed by the court. On perusal, it was found that manipulation had been made in the order after which the original record was summoned from the Ahlmad.

In the original order, the bail had been dismissed but the words “allowed 20,000/-” have been interpolated in the forged order.

Based on the complaint, a case on charges of forgery was registered. During inquiry, the advocate appearing before the court said that he had received a copy of the said order from one of his colleagues, Narender Sangwan, through WhatsApp and he was not aware that the order had been forged. The advocate also showed the WhatsApp charts to the police.