Carjackers arrested from Meerut after dramatic chase

Three men wanted in a carjacking case were arrested after a dramatic chase in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut, the police said on Thursday. The main accused got shot in his leg while trying to escape after snatching a service pistol during a visit to the crime scene, they said.

The accused were identified as Mohan (26), Anmol (20) and Satish (27), all residents of Sonipat in Haryana, they said. The robbed car, two stolen mobile phones and the pistol used in the offence with seven live cartridges were recovered, officers said.

According to the police, in the early hours of Wednesday, they received information regarding a carjacking incident with three persons threatening the driver at gunpoint. Driver Pushpender, a resident of Mainpuri district in U.P., said the three accused had hired his car from Kaushambi to Bawana. On the way, they stopped the car in a forested area in Narela where they beat him and robbed his car and two mobile phones at gunpoint, a senior police officer said.

“With the help of technical surveillance, police reached Meerut and traced the car. They chased the car and overpowered all the three accused,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Rajiv Ranjan Singh said.

Part of murder plan

Mohan disclosed that the stolen mobile phone was thrown near the jungle in Shahpur Garhi where the car was robbed and they were planning to kill one Krishan of Butana village by using that car, the DCP said.

The accused were taken to the spot for the recovery of mobile phones. When they reached the spot, Mohan snatched the service pistol of constable Sanjeev and tried to escape into the jungle, police said.

When the police chased him, he opened fire at them. Police also fired a bullet that pierced his left leg. He was taken to Maharishi Hospital, police added.