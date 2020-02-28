Caretaker ‘trapped’ for 60 hours inside school

“I don’t want to come back...I wont come back...,” Manoj Kalauni sobbed over the phone sitting amid the ruined remains of the Rajdhani Public Senior Secondary School in Karawal Nagar.

Trapped allegedly for 60 hours sans food or water with his wife, 10-year-old daughter and eight-year-old son within the confines of the campus of the school, where he has been employed as the caretaker for the past 18 years, the 36-year-old claimed the family was “freed” only after the police reached the area on Wednesday afternoon.

“It started around 4 p.m. on Monday; both sides were pelting stones at each other. I don’t know if they were Hindus or Muslims, there were mobs. Thankfully, the students had all gone home. Who knows what could have happened had they been here,” Mr. Kalauni, a resident of Uttaranchal, said.

“We [he and his family] were trapped. We kept shifting from one room to another to avoid being spotted, instead of going out. They [the rioters] from both the sides arrived, took turns to ransack the school. They robbed everything of value in the school as well as everything that I and my family owned. I had no choice. I had to protect my family. I never imagined anything like what I went through over the last 18 years I have been in this city,” he said further, before breaking down.

Faisal Farooq, Mr. Kalauni’s employer, was among the people to meet, console and encourage him to stay on after being rescued by “the administration” around 3 p.m. on Thursday. After his allegedly 60-hour-long ordeal, however, he has made up his mind otherwise.

“I will go back home as soon as I can. My family wants us to return back home as soon as possible...I don’t think they will let me come back. I don’t want to come back. I won’t come back,” he went on.