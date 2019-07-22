Caretaker kills minor after failed rape bid

A 22-year-old caretaker of a paying guest hostel in east Delhi’s Shakarpur was arrested for allegedly attempting to rape and strangulating a nine-year-old girl, the police said on Sunday.

The police said that the incident was reported around 12.30 p.m. on July 19 in the basement of a building in Shakarpur. The PCR received a call about a girl lying unconscious in the basement. A police team reached the location and the girl was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared her brought dead. While examining the body, the doctors found a ligature mark on her neck and injury marks near her private parts.

A police officer said that the girl used to stay with her parents and siblings in the basement of the building. Her parents work as domestic helps in a PG hostel in the building. During the incident, her father had gone out for some work and her mother was working in the building.

“We have examined the footage of the CCTV installed in the building. Nobody was seen entering or leaving the premises when the incident took place. We knew the suspect was someone from the building and later found that the caretaker was missing ever since the incident came to light,” said the officer.

The police said that the victim’s family is from Nepal. They had come to Delhi around four years ago and have been living in the basement of the building since a year.

The caretaker, who belongs to Hapur in U.P., was held within a few hours.

Shouted for help

During interrogation, he confessed to have killed the girl after he failed to rape her. The girl was alone in the basement with her 11-month-old sister when the accused attempted rape on her but she got herself freed and started shouting for help. In fear of getting caught, the caretaker strangulated her with a rope and left the building immediately.

An FIR has been registered at Shakarpur police station.

“A detailed post-mortem report is awaited. The body was handed over to the family. The accused has been arrested under IPC Section 302 [murder] and Sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act,” said the officer.