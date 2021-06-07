Caretaker kills elderly woman during robbery

NEW DELHI

07 June 2021 02:43 IST

A 75-year-old woman was strangled to death allegedly by her caretaker and his two accomplices during a robbery at her flat in Hari Nagar, the police said on Sunday.

The 22-year-old caretaker, Monu, hatched a conspiracy along with Vishal and Naveen to rob the woman as she was an “easy target”, they said, adding that all of them were arrested from Burari.

The woman has been identified as Savitri Sharma. DCP (West) Urvija Goel said: “We received information on June 1 that Savitri was admitted to Orchid Hospital in an unconscious state. Prima facie, the matter seemed to be of attempt to murder as there were strangulation marks on her neck. She later succumbed to injuries.”

Advertising

Advertising

During interrogation, suspicion grew on the caretaker as he kept changing his statements, the DCP said. With the help of technical surveillance, it was confirmed that on the day of incident, Monu had come to the spot with two unidentified people. When Monu was confronted, he confessed to the crime.

On May 31, Monu and Vishal went inside the flat while Naveen kept an eye on possible threats to them. After entering the flat, Monu and Vishal assaulted the woman and asked her where she kept cash and valuables. When she refused, both of them strangled her and fled the spot with cash and jewellery.

The police have recovered a pair of earrings, ₹2,000 cash and the motorcycle used in the offence from the accused.