Carcasses in Bulandshahr district lead to tension in area

Tension prevailed after alleged cow carcasses were recovered from Araniya in Bulandshahr on Thursday. The locals blocked traffic movement and went on a protest.

The protesters thrashed cops and damaged a PCR van as well. Three policemen have been suspended in the matter. Heavy police force has been deployed in the area following the incident.

“Five or six carcasses were recovered from the spot. We have lodged an FIR into the matter under the appropriate sections. We have taken action against the cops who didn’t discharge their duties properly and have questioned some persons in the matter,” Superintendent of Police Jagdish Sharma told The Hindu.

The incident, which happened at Lakhanwada village in Bulandshahr district, came to light when some locals went to graze their cow on Thursday morning. When the locals noticed the cow was missing, they started a search operation. During the search, they came upon the carcasses. The incident was reported to Hindu Yuva Vahini and hundred of activists reached the spot demanding arrest of the accused.

However, the protest turned violent within minutes. The protesters threw stones at the police and thrashed Khanpur station incharge Rajveer Singh Chauhan and one constable. The injured cops managed to escape somehow and informed senior police officers about the incident.

Lathi charge

Acting on the information, senior officers and the personnel from eight police stations reached the spot. They used mild lathi charge to disperse the crowd. The senior police and administration officials then addressed the protesters and assured that the miscreants would be arrested soon. Bulandshahr Senior Superintendent of Police Sonia Singh later suspended Araniya police station incharge Ashok Kumar, Sub Inspector Praveen Kumar and beat constable Suneel Kumar for negligence.