Car runs over 2 businessmen, 1 dead

A 57-year-old businessman from Haryana died and his friend was critically injured when they were hit by a speeding car while crossing a road to reach a wedding venue on GT Karnal Road in north Delhi on Tuesday night. The black car which hit them has not been identified yet, said the police.

Ashok Kumar of Ambala, running a business of manufacturing hospital equipment, died on the spot while Manoj Madan (47) of Yamunanagar, engaged in plywood business, was injured and admitted to Fortis hospital, Shalimar Bagh. He has undergone an operation and is stated to be in a critical condition.

Driver witness

Kulbeer Singh, Manoj’s car driver, was a eyewitness to the accident. On his complaint, the police have registered a case and are investigating the matter.

According to the police, Manoj and Ashok came to Delhi in his car to attend two marriages on Sunday. Kulbeer was behind the wheel. They attended a wedding in Nanglipoona and left for another wedding in Alipur on Sunday evening.

When they reached near Jain Mandir on GT Road, there was heavy traffic on the road. The duo got down from the car and decided to walk down to the venue, which was closeby. They asked Kulbeer to bring the vehicle to the venue once the traffic clears.

Black car

As they were crossing the road, a black car sped towards them and hit them from behind. As a result, the two men were flung in air and the car ran over them on the road. Kulbeer rushed both of them to the hospital where doctors declared Ashok dead and admitted Manoj, the police said, adding that they are trying to look for CCTV footage to get some clues in the case.