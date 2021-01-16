Car passengers in back seat must wear seat belts, says Delhi Police

Four-wheeler passengers seated at the back must wear seat belts while drivers of two-wheelers must ensure they have rear-view mirrors and should use them while commuting.
These are some of the safe-driving rules being shared by Delhi Traffic Police in its special awareness campaign that started in west Delhi from January 13. The drive will continue till January 23.
Violation of these rules can result in a fine, and habitual traffic offenders can be penalised ₹500.
“It has been found that serious injuries and fatalities in an accident usually occur due to the absence of rear-view mirrors in two-wheelers or passengers not wearing seat belts in four-wheelers,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic - Western Range) Prashant Gautam.
An order issued by Mr. Gautam noted that a high number of two-wheeler riders have removed rear-view mirrors from their vehicle.
Driving without a rear-view mirror is not only “irresponsible” but also “dangerous” since it blocks a significant viewing arc of the driver, causing collisions with faster moving vehicles coming from the rear, said the senior officer.
“There is also very little compliance with the provisions for use of rear seat belts in cars. This is reflective of poor awareness among motorists about this crucial safety measure to prevent loss of life in case of a serious accident. There are already provisions under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, and Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, for these issues,” Mr. Gautam added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath