Car passengers in back seat must wear seat belts, says Delhi Police

Two-wheelers must have rear-view mirrors

Four-wheeler passengers seated at the back must wear seat belts while drivers of two-wheelers must ensure they have rear-view mirrors and should use them while commuting.

These are some of the safe-driving rules being shared by Delhi Traffic Police in its special awareness campaign that started in west Delhi from January 13. The drive will continue till January 23.

Violation of these rules can result in a fine, and habitual traffic offenders can be penalised ₹500.

“It has been found that serious injuries and fatalities in an accident usually occur due to the absence of rear-view mirrors in two-wheelers or passengers not wearing seat belts in four-wheelers,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic - Western Range) Prashant Gautam.

An order issued by Mr. Gautam noted that a high number of two-wheeler riders have removed rear-view mirrors from their vehicle.

Driving without a rear-view mirror is not only “irresponsible” but also “dangerous” since it blocks a significant viewing arc of the driver, causing collisions with faster moving vehicles coming from the rear, said the senior officer.

“There is also very little compliance with the provisions for use of rear seat belts in cars. This is reflective of poor awareness among motorists about this crucial safety measure to prevent loss of life in case of a serious accident. There are already provisions under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, and Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, for these issues,” Mr. Gautam added.