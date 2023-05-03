HamberMenu
Car crashes into bike in Delhi, drives for half-a-kilometre with man on bonnet

Both the victims were taken to a nearby hospital where one was declared brought dead, while the other was admitted for treatment, a police officer said

May 03, 2023 04:10 pm | Updated 04:10 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI

A 30-year-old man was killed after a car allegedly crashed into his bike and drove half a kilometre with him on the bonnet on Kasturba Gandhi Marg in New Delhi, police said on May 3.

The accident took place on Saturday night when the SUV car allegedly crashed into the bike that Deepanshu Verma and his cousin Mukul Verma, 20, were riding. Due to the impact of the collision, Deepanshu flung into the air and landed on the car's bonnet, while Mukul fell on the road, a senior police officer said.

However, the accused did not stop and drove the car with Deepanshu on the bonnet for about 500 m, after which they dropped him on the road and drove off, he added.

Both the victims were taken to a nearby hospital where Deepanshu was declared brought dead, while Mukul was admitted for treatment, the officer said.

The accused driver was arrested on Sunday and the vehicle involved in the accident was seized, he added.

