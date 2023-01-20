ADVERTISEMENT

CAQM shuts down over 20 units in NCR for using unapproved fuels in last 3 months

January 20, 2023 12:42 am | Updated 12:42 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Thursday said that its flying squads in the last three months had shut down 21 units in the National Capital Region and adjoining areas that were found using unapproved fuels.

The CAQM had earlier issued a complete ban on the use of coal in the NCR to abate air pollution rising out of emissions from fossil fuels like coal, furnace oil, etc. The ban was followed by the shutting down of 84 industrial units across NCR areas of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, temporarily or permanently on their own. 

Coal sale

The commission has issued a statutory to ensure that coal is not supplied/allotted to suppliers, stockists or agents of Centre-run Coal India Limited (CIL) in NCR, in all sectors (commercial, industrial and miscellaneous applications) except for thermal power plants (TPP).  

Further, the statement added that the flying squad will continue conducting incognito inspections in the NCR to ensure compliance.

