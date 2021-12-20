CAQM lifts curbs on construction work in Delhi-NCR, truck entry in capital

New Delhi

20 December 2021 14:14 IST

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on December 20 lifted the restrictions on construction and demolition activities in Delhi-NCR in view of an improvement in air quality and meteorological forecast.

The central air quality panel had on December 17 allowed authorities in Delhi-NCR to resume physical classes for students in Classes 6 and above, colleges and other educational institutions with immediate effect.

It had also said that physical classes for students up to class 5 can begin from December 27.

Advertising

Advertising

"The CAQM considering the improvement in air quality and meteorological forecast allows the resumption of C&D activities in NCR and also the entry of trucks into Delhi with immediate effect," the panel tweeted on December 20.