CAQM lifts ban on polluting four-wheelers, building work in NCR

January 02, 2024 12:41 am | Updated 12:42 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Monday revoked the ban on construction activities and the plying of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers in the National Capital Region (NCR).

The Stage 3 restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) to tackle pollution had come into play again last month as the air quality deteriorated due to several meteorological factors and slow wind speed that prevented the dispersal of pollutants in the air.

The Central body in a statement said the restrictions were revoked keeping in mind their “disruptive nature” and weather reports indicating fewer chances of air quality moving into the ‘severe’ category in days to come.

Meanwhile, official data showed that the air quality in Delhi is likely to stay in the ‘very poor’ category for next three days.

An AQI reading between 201 and 300 is considered ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 450 ‘severe’.

Delhi / air pollution

