CAQM invokes GRAP Stage 2 measures as air quality worsens

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Monday ordered the implementation of Stage 2 emergency measures under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) to curb the city’s air pollution.

The restrictions came a week after the Central panel tasked with improving air quality in the National Capital Region (NCR) imposed Stage 1 measures, which included curbs on construction activities.

The panel said the Stage 2 curbs will go hand in hand with the restrictions imposed earlier and these will come into force from 8 a.m. on Tuesday in the entire Capital and NCR districts of neighbouring Haryana, U.P. and Rajasthan.

The fresh curbs include a ban on the use of coal and firewood, including in tandoors at hotels, restaurants, and open eateries, as well as diesel generator sets, except for emergency services.

The CAQM has also increased parking fee to discourage people from using private transportation.

Other actions include mechanical or vacuum sweeping, water sprinkling on identified roads and the use of dust suppressants.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) reading stood at 310 (very poor) at 4 p.m., up from 277 (poor) a day earlier.

The air quality is predicted to be in the ‘very poor’ category for the next six day, according to the Central government’s Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi.

“Meteorological conditions are unfavourable for effective dispersion of pollutants as calm winds prevail during night. Additional emissions from sources such as stubble/waste burning are likely to deteriorate air quality significantly,” it said.

Environment Minister Gopal Rai also launched the “Red Light on, Gaadi off” campaign, urging people to turn off the engines of their vehicles when the traffic signal is red.

“It has been observed that when someone drives in Delhi, they stop at around eight to 10 light points before reaching their destination. If they wait at an intersection for two minutes without switching off their vehicle, they waste 25 to 30 minutes’ worth of fuel unnecessarily. This mindset needs to change,” he said.

‘Firecracker ban to stay’

The Delhi High Court said it cannot allow the sale of firecrackers when there is already “enough” pollution in the city. The court’s oral observation came while hearing a petition filed by the Delhi Fireworks Shopkeepers’ Association, days after the government notified a total ban on the sale, storage, manufacturing and bursting of firecrackers.

The association said its grievance was with respect to the ban on the storage of firecrackers as it was resulting in harassment.“We can’t make an exception for you. If you store them, there is a possibility of misuse,” the court said.

