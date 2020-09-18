Capital’s virus tally stands at 2,38,828 with 4,127 new cases

61,037 tests conducted in past 24 hours; positivity rate is 6.76%: govt. bulletin

The Capital recorded 4,127 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, with 30 deaths and 3,568 recoveries in the past 24 hours, according to a heath bulletin released by the Delhi government.

The bulletin said that 61,037 tests were conducted in the past 24 hour. The death rate based on data from the past 10 days was 0.69%. The total positivity rate stands at 6.76% and the fatality rate at 2.05%.

The total number of cases now stands at 2,38,828, out of which 2,01,671 patients have recovered. There are 32,250 active cases at present.

The number of containment zones in Delhi has increased to 1,751 and there are 18,701 patients under home isolation.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said that over 500 extra ICU beds are now available for COVID-19 patients following an order issued recently to several private hospitals to earmark designated percentage of such beds.

“As per the Corona app, over 500 extra ICU beds are now available for COVID-19 patients,” he said. Mr. Jain said that numbers were rising as the government had increased testing and added that there will be a dip in figures soon.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met representatives of gym associations where he was thanked for allowing gyms to open.

Mr. Kejriwal appealed to all gym operators and the public to follow safety protocols. Gym owners, he said, should also ensure that all the SOPs issued by the Centre are properly followed.

L-G chairs meeting

Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal also chaired a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) to review the COVID-19 situation in the Capital with the CM; V K Paul, member, NITI Aayog; Randeep Guleria, AIIMS Director; Balram Bhargava, DG, ICMR, and other experts and senior officers of the Delhi government.

Mr. Baijal advised officials and experts to jointly prepare a blueprint for re-strategising the containment zone policy to reduce positivity and mortality rate. He also emphasised on an aggressive publicity campaign, particularly in vernacular languages, to engage stakeholders.

The L-G also interacted with DMs, DCPs and Municipal Commissioners and advised field officials to intensify surveillance, early detection, implementation of protocols for home isolation along with strict enforcement of protective and preventive measures to fight against the virus.